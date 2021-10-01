GREENSBURG — Friday, Honda hosted students and teachers from across the U.S. during a video presentation marking National Manufacturing Day to highlight modern manufacturing and the career opportunities available in the industry.
Taking a virtual approach to the celebration of manufacturing for the second year in a row, the presentation offered students and teachers the opportunity to participate in a choice of workshops illustrating the highlights of all the varied areas of manufacturing available and unique to Honda.
Hosting 10 virtual workshops at its plants in Ohio, Georgia, Indiana, Alabama, North Carolina and South Carolina, associates from several facilities participated in live question-and-answer sessions with students, providing valuable insights into the industry and the benefits it provides to society.
Opportunities to discover Honda’s transmission plants were conducted by Honda associates in Ohio and Georgia, who explained how automatic transmissions, gears and components that help power Honda and Acura cars and light trucks are built.
Ohio associates demonstrated how employees at the Buckeye state’s three Honda plants gain new production skills and know-how at the Honda Technical Development Center.
Honda associates at the Timmonsville, South Carolina, plant explained how ATVs and side-by-side vehicles are made.
Associates at the Anna Engine Plant in Ohio, Honda’s largest engine plant in the world, took students behind the scenes, showing them how Honda produces performance engines for versions of Acura Type S vehicles.
Associates at the Swepsonville, North Carolina, plant provided an overview and demonstration from the plant’s Equipment Service Training Room, and associates at the Honda manufacturing facility in Greensburg shared insights about advanced manufacturing and how Greensburg builds the Honda Insight hybrid sedan and the Honda Civic Hatchback.
Associates at the 20-year-old Honda Alabama Auto Plant explained how they build the Honda Odyssey, Pilot, Ridgeline and Passport, in addition to the V-6 engines that power them.
Engineers explained how robot paths are created in the production of vehicles and how the team identifies potential interference areas using simulation in virtual environments that match real production conditions.
Engineers at the North American Auto Development Center shared details on testing and safety, design and development, and research and materials – showcasing what they do every day to create new products and technologies.
Associates at the East Liberty Auto Plant explained how Honda is using virtual reality programming as a training tool for associates to learn about new models prior to the launch of mass production.
To add to the fun, students could participate in virtual escape rooms and watch videos on HondaFutureWorkforce.com as well as participate in two Honda trivia sessions that allowed them to learn more about manufacturing.
“National Manufacturing Day is a great way for us to engage with students and teachers to highlight the unique and varied career opportunities available at Honda,” said Rick Schostek, executive vice president at America Honda Motor Co., Inc. “Our future will be defined by the workforce we can attract to manufacturing careers at Honda, and it is important to illustrate the significant roles our associates play in making our products though these virtual workshops.”
Almost 200 teachers were invited to take part in the virtual workshops at Honda as well, focusing on the opportunities available to their students through careers in manufacturing.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.