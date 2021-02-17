OXFORD, OHIO -- Miami University students who are ranked in the top three percent of undergraduate students within each division for first semester 2020-21 have been named to the President's list recognizing academic excellence.
Area students honored included:
- Austin Brashear of Brookville
- Isabella Runnebohm of Milroy
Students who are ranked in the top 20 percent of undergraduate students within each division for first semester 2020-21 have been named to the Dean's list recognizing academic excellence.
Area students honored included:
- Ashlan Hill from Brookville
- Jenna Watterson from Brookville
- John Wagner from Brookville
Nationally recognized as one of the most outstanding undergraduate institutions, Miami University is a public university located in Oxford, Ohio. With a student body of nearly 19,000, Miami effectively combines a wide range of strong academic programs with faculty who love to teach and the personal attention ordinarily found only at much smaller institutions.
-Information provided.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.