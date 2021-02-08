RUSHVILLE - The students at Rushville Consolidated High School are returning to the classroom on the normal schedule, well, the new normal. With the return comes the continued recognition of positive and impactful behavior by the students.
Here is a look at the most recent winners of the Lion’s SHARE award.
- Byron Pavey was nominated by Ms. Monk. Ms. Monk, who is a beacon of goodness herself, nominated Byron for helping her with an enormous decorating project. Ms. Monk said she couldn't have done it without him. Byron is respectful and very kind to others as well.
- Samantha Wyatt was also nominated by Ms. Monk because she also provided a great deal of help with Ms. Monk's Learning Commons decorating project. Samantha is full of grit and perseverance as well.
- Camren Munchel was nominated by Mrs. Wainwright. Mrs. Wainwright said that Camren "saved the day" recently. He helped her with something very important. This outstanding senior has also started the semester off with tremendous dedication to Scholarship. He has all As!
- Sam Smith was nominated by Ms. Risselman. Sam is always willing to help a student in need. Ms. Risselman noted that, recently, Sam helped another student who was having a computer issue. This blonde headed Boy Wonder has such a good attitude!
- Drew McKee was nominated by Mrs. Personett. Mrs. Personett was impressed by Drew's willingness to include others. During a recent class project, he went out of his way to make sure everyone was able to participate.
-Information provided.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.