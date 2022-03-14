RUSHVILLE - The weeks leading up to spring break can be a challenging time for students and staff. RCHS is not exempt from these challenges, but overall, RCHS is fortunate to have so many students doing the right things and continuing to improve themselves on a daily basis.
Here are some examples as a part of this week's Lion's SHARE winners.
- Paige Paugh, Lincoln Comer, Nicholas Durand, and Tyler Spaeth were nominated by Mr. Riddell. Mr. Riddell was impressed at their initiative. They took on a very challenging group task and worked together from the start. They were placed together randomly, and despite being unfamiliar with each other, they worked diligently and seamlessly. Not once did their efforts falter. They demonstrated an outstanding ability to work together to overcome a rigorous task.
- Bane Brown was nominated by Mrs. Craig and Mrs. Philpot. Bane is new to RCHS this year, but that has not slowed him down. Bane has made tremendous strides in academics and attitude. Craig and Philpot said he has a positive outlook and he is pleasant to everyone around him. He completes his work and asks higher level thinking questions.
- Seth Fields was nominated by Mrs. Carmony. Mrs. Carmony said Seth is an amazing guy. He helps anyone and he is very kind to others. Seth is a great student and he is respectful, responsible and always ready to learn.
- Garrett Knoll was nominated by Mrs. Schultz. Mrs. Schultz said Garrett is a true relationship builder. He has a huge heart, helps anyone in need, and is always kind and respectful. He has an intuitive way of knowing when someone needs help. He sees the need and acts.
