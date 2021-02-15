RUSHVILLE - Rushville Consolidated High School students continue to display high character actions and dedication in the classroom. Those positive attributes are recognized by the faculty and staff at RCHS through nominations in the Lion’s SHARE program.
This week’s winners from the nominations are as follows.
Shelly Farley was nominated by Ms. Monk. Ms. Monk said that Shelly has worked so hard to improve herself in so many ways. Shelly visits the library frequently and while she is there, Ms. Monk sees her working hard. Great job Shelly.
Joe Sheehan was nominated by Mr. Bentley because Joe has played a huge role in the success of the Lions Live program this year. He has gone above and beyond over and over. He is an amazing leader. Joe has come in on his days off and he is always going the extra mile to get projects done on time and correctly.
Alexis Todd was nominated by Ms. Lester. Alexis went above and beyond to be a great friend. She canceled plans to make sure her friend had a ride. Alexis is responsible and caring. She often puts others first.
Kayla Dickson was nominated by Mrs. Schultz. Mrs. Schultz said that Kayla is wildly imaginative and illustrates amazing art skills. She is kind and reaches out to help others. She recently delivered art supplies to a classmate's home while the peer was quarantined. She is super responsible and Mrs. Schultz can always count on her.
Alexis Fizer: For the first time in the history of Lion's SHARE, three teachers nominated the same student in the same week. Ms. Rosario, Mrs. Carmony, and Mr. Perin nominated Alexis. They said Alexis is hardworking and capable of working independently or collaboratively. She is thorough, and has very high standards for herself. Alexis is also described as humble and she never boasts. She lets her actions speak for her character. She puts others first, and herself second, and for this she is often overlooked. It is time to give her the credit she is due.
