RUSHVILLE - After a little break for spring break, the Lion’s SHARE program is back with new weekly winners announced by Mark Mendoza, Dean of Students at Rushville Consolidated High School.
Here are the newest students honored with the Lion’s SHARE award.
- Jacob Clark and Luke Webb were both nominated by Ms. Rodriguez. Rodriguez explained that these two young men competed for eight days to show each other who could open more Chromebook boxes than the other. Jacob was able to unpack 92 Chromebooks and Luke opened 85. Rodriguez said that Jacob and Luke were a huge help to her and she couldn't do it without them.
- Rochelle Myers was nominated by a staff member who wishes to remain anonymous. Rochelle knows how to build healthy and lasting relationships. She is a true and loyal friend. She knows how to be compassionate when people need it the most. Rochelle also has tremendous dedication to scholarship and attendance. Her grades are top notch and her attendance is nearly perfect.
- Garrett Rogers was nominated by Mrs. Lemmons because he shows great scholarship. No matter the situation, Garrett always does his work and he does it on time. He is very reliable and hard working.
- Indya Burnett was nominated by Profe Rosario because she is meticulous about doing her work. Indya takes her time to do her work correctly and neatly. She has a positive attitude and she is friendly to everyone.
- Adam Sizemore was nominated by Mr. Hedrick. Hedrick said that it would be easy to make excuses for not getting stronger this year, but Adam Sizemore doesn't make excuses. Adam continues to improve and lead by example. He benched 305, squatted over 400, and power cleaned 245. What a leader.
- Morgan McGee was nominated by Mrs. Carmony because she is patient, caring, kind, and responsible. In addition, Carmony said that Morgan is always willing to help other students and even teachers.
