RUSHVILLE - Rushville Consolidated High School celebrated FFA Week and the positive impact of that organization on the high school and the community.
The Lion’s SHARE awards go right along with that celebration as several students at RCHS were awarded the honor this past week.
Here are the MillDrill, Inc. Lion's SHARE winners:
- Braden Freese was nominated by SRO Bob Bridges. Recently, Officer Bridges needed some help. Braden went out of his way to help out. Braden is calm, caring, and helpful. You can always count on Braden to do the right thing.
- Alex Kolb was nominated by Ms. Lester and she was quick to point out some great things Alex has done this week. Alex has put tremendous effort into his classes. Alex has even helped others. When Alex got his math homework done, he started helping others. He helped his classmates when he did a magnificent job of explaining what a function is.
- Jocelyn Norvell was nominated by Mrs. Lemmons and she saw some great things in Jocelyn's Scholarship this week. Jocelyn always does her work as assigned. On top of that, she does it well. Jocelyn asks questions and she is engaged in the classroom and during eLearning.
- Cyndi Tush was nominated by Mrs. Kaster. She is proud of Cyndi's Effort. Mrs. Kaster said that Cyndi is diligent and she is a superb communicator too. Mrs. Kaster also pointed out that Cyndi is a self-starter. She takes initiative to get what she needs.
- Elijah Cassidy was nominated by Ms. Monk. She noticed some awesome things about Elijah this week. She said that Elijah is always compassionate to others. He is determined. No matter what kind of day he is having, he cares how others around him are doing. Ms. Monk said that she is also impressed by Elijah's perseverance.
-Information provided.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.