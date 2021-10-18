RUSHVILLE - Here is a look at the latest winners from the Rushville Consolidated High School Lion's SHARE program.
- Lucas Vaughn was nominated by Mrs. Cox. Mrs. Cox said that Lucas always works hard in class. He even stays after class and helps her put up the equipment. He is very helpful and Mrs. Cox is so glad to have Lucas in class.
- Hayden Kellem was nominated by Mrs. Robinson. Mrs. Robinson said Hayden works very hard, he stays on task, and he shows initiative. Hayden is a leader and an example for others, especially during his history and nutrition classes.
- Emily Bradley was nominated by Mr. Hadley. Mr. Hadley was very impressed when he saw Emily take time to help a fellow student in PE class. Emily praised the efforts of others and then nicely demonstrated the proper techniques. She was very kind and helpful.
- Zackary Reed was nominated by Mrs. Schultz. Mrs. Schultz nominated Zachary for his perseverance and effort. Zachary took four hours at home to complete an art project. His artwork is astounding and his effort is over the top. Mrs. Schultz is so proud.
- Anne Thoman was nominated by Ms. Edwards. Ms. Edwards was so impressed when Anne demonstrated a great deal of initiative when Ms. Edwards was gone. She helped the biomed students prepare for an upcoming test. Anne constantly has a positive attitude and is always available to help with whatever needs to be done.
-Information provided.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.