RUSHVILLE - Students at Rushville Consolidated High School are making every effort to be on Santa's "nice list" with positive behavior.
By the look at this week's Lion's SHARE winners, Santa is going to be very busy in Rush County.
Here is a look at this week's winners.
- Andrea Branson was nominated by Mrs. Fenimore. Mrs. Fenimore said Andrea gives outstanding effort in algebra and consistently puts forth her best work and attitude on a daily basis. She is a pleasure to have in class and she is a polite young lady.
- Emma Philpot was nominated by Mr. Bentley. Mr. Bentley said Emma always goes above and beyond for Lions Live. She is a tremendous leader and very helpful. She always volunteers to help with live streaming.
- Mr. Bentley also nominated Devin Richardson. Mr. Bentley said Devin has helped out at every single live stream that has been done this year. Devin has even offered to come in after school to help Mr. Bentley set up. He is always going above and beyond. Mr. Bentley says he cannot say enough about how helpful Devin has been and how much Devin has done. On a recent Saturday, Devin essentially produced the Rushville Super 5 production all on his own.
- Coach Marlow has nominated Angel Morris. Coach Marlow said that Angel and another manager took it upon themselves to pick up and clean up the gym after the games this past week. Thank you very much Angel.
- Jayden Roosa was nominated by Mrs. Schultz. Mrs. Schultz said Jayden saved the day when another student needed help. Mrs. Schultz called Jayden super responsible and super helpful. Mrs. Schultz said that Jayden did what was asked and above and beyond. He is a champ.
