RUSHVILLE – Some of Rushville Consolidated High School’s top students recently received the distinction of induction into the Rushville Chapter of the National Honor Society.
Membership in the Rushville Chapter of the National Honor Society is an honor bestowed upon deserving students based on outstanding scholarship, leadership, service, and character.
Recent initiates into this highly regarded national organization include Meredith Lawrence, Cora Owens, Lillian Robinson, Addison Ballenger, Anne Thoman, Savanah Snow, Alexa Schwendenman, Olivia Yager, Madilyn Culp, Elizabeth Amos, Cora Custer, Sarah Johnson, Annika Marlow, Makayla Queen, Hannah Strain, Kaylyn Marsh, Grace Muir, Katie Thoman, Sophie Wesling, Savannah Westphal, John Alexander, Cameron Jackman, Hayden Miller, Samuel Smith, Jonathan Starke, Carter Tague, Harrison Wicker and Lillian Truster.
According to the NHS website, the NHS elevates a school’s commitment to the values of scholarship, service, leadership, and character. These four pillars have been associated with membership in the organization since its inception in 1921.
Today, it is estimated that more than one million students participate in NHS activities. NHS chapters are found in all 50 states, US Territories, Canada, and around the world. Chapter membership not only recognizes students for their accomplishments, but challenges them to develop further through active involvement in school activities and community service.
As such, NHS chapters and students are in schools that care not only about student achievement, but also community engagement.
Honor Society activity takes place at the local, state, and national level.
