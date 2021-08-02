DECATUR COUNTY – Classes at Decatur County’s public schools resume this week.
Students attending Greensburg Community Schools (Greensburg Community High School, Greensburg Community Jr. High School, and Greensburg Elementary School) return to classes Wednesday, August 4.
Students attending Decatur County Community Schools (North Decatur Jr/Sr High School, North Decatur Elementary School, South Decatur Jr/Sr High School, and South Decatur Elementary School) go back to school Thursday, August 5.
Protocol
Both school systems expect instruction to be in person and students to be on site when classes resume.
Greensburg Community Schools Superintendent Tom Hunter posted on the corporation’s website: “We want to see our students in the classroom and anticipate most to choose in person learning for 2021-2022. We will offer online instruction to the few that will choose this option.”
Decatur County Community Schools Superintendent Dr. Jarrod Burns, in speaking with the Daily News Monday morning, said, “We want our students back in class. There will be no e-learning, it’s in person only.”
Throughout both school corporations, masks must be worn while riding the school bus per federal mandate. Masks are optional inside school buildings for staff and students as long as it is not mandated otherwise by the State DOE or federal government.
Social distancing, when possible, will be the norm just like last year.
COVID vaccinations are not required for staff or students.
Visitors will have limited access to school buildings following the same procedure as last year.
Hard surfaces in school buildings will be disinfected daily.
Lunch
Thanks to a federal grant, lunch at all GCS and DCCS buildings is free this school year.
Start time
Classes start at each of the schools is in keeping with the following schedule:
Greensburg Elementary: 8:10 a.m. Monday through Thursday and 8:40 a.m. Friday.
Greensburg Community Jr. High: 7:46 a.m. Monday through Thursday and 8:16 a.m. Friday.
Greensburg Community High School: 7:55 a.m. Monday through Thursday and 8:25 a.m. Friday.
North and South Jr/Sr High: 8:15 a.m.
North and South Elementary: 8:30 a.m.
Phone numbers
North Decatur Jr/Sr High School: (812) 663-4204.
North Decatur Elementary: (812) 663-9215.
South Decatur Jr/Sr High School: (812) 591-3330.
South Decatur Elementary School: (812) 591-3115.
Greensburg Community Schools central office: (812) 663-4774.
Decatur County Community Schools central office: 812-663-4595.
