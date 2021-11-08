RUSHVILLE - After a week off for Fall Break, RCHS students are roaring with positive energy once again.
Below are the winners of the most recent Lion's SHARE program.
- Nathan Webb was nominated by Mrs. Robinson. Mrs. Robinson says that Nathan is always willing to offer his time and help to staff and peers. He is always the first to help in the gym with equipment and supplies. Way to go Nathan!
- Havana Brown was nominated by Mrs. Wainwright. Havana was a huge help to the Business Department recently. She folded programs, stuffed envelopes and helped complete a huge mailing project for the Varsity Scholars program.
- Taylor Shook was nominated by Mrs. Robben. Taylor emptied her piggy bank and put money in the Key Club pumpkin fundraiser! Taylor is always very generous and kind and this action demonstrates that.
- Sophia Dora was nominated by Coach Sliger. Not only is Sophia an outstanding student, tremendous athlete and overall phenomenal young woman but she leads by example in APC. She shows others how to lift correctly and she’s always willing to help anyone! What a hard worker and positive influence!
- Kalel Petitt was nominated by Mrs. Carmony. Mrs. Carmony observed Kalel holding the door for others. During a recent fire drill he was also very helpful. In general, Kalel is very thoughtful and kind.
