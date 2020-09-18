RUSHVILLE – Students in Ms. Baker’s Introduction to Business classes at Rushville Consolidated High School toured downtown Rushville this week.
Students went on a walking tour of Rushville’s many new business developments, led by Rushville’s Director of Special Projects and Community Development Brian Sheehan. Students have been learning in the classroom about how business developments impact a community.
The tour allowed them to explore this process in their own community.
Students were also given a “sneak peak” of Rushville’s newest public and private partnership business, Fish Moon Brewery. Students met owner and entrepreneur Thomas Tetrault. They were able to ask him questions about business ownership and what it is like to open a business in Rushville.
The tour was an amazing opportunity to connect what students were learning in the classroom to real life.
