Greensburg Community High School students experienced the opportunity to travel this summer, with band and choir members traveling to New York City and a group of students touring Europe with GCHS math teacher Nicole Batta.
Students on the trip to New York visited the Statue of Liberty, One World Observatory, Times Square, Central Park, Rockefeller Center, Radio City Music Hall, and Broadway shows.
Band students attended a concert at the New York Philharmonic.
Choir students participated in a Broadway singing and dancing workshop hosted by a cast member from the show “Wicked.”
Eight students on the Europe trip spent eight days in early June visiting London, Paris and Rome. They visited sites including the Tower of London, the British Museum, Big Ben, the Eiffel Tower, the Louvre, the Roman Colosseum and the Roman Forum.
“These kinds of opportunities are what we take great pride in offering,” GCSC Superintendent Tom Hunter said. “Our faculty have championed these sorts of experiences for our students. We’re grateful they are willing to invest their time and energy to provide for our students. We truly believe Greensburg provides unique opportunities each and every day.”
