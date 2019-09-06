Wednesday the Interim Study Committee on Agriculture and Natural Resources will convene at the Statehouse to discuss key issues impacting agriculture and natural resources in Indiana, said State Sen. Jean Leising (R-Oldenburg).
The interim study committee will meet to discuss farmland preservation in the Indiana Senate Chamber at 10 a.m. Wednesday (Sept. 11).
“I encourage local stakeholders and interested parties to join us in discussing issues related to farmland preservation,” Leising said. “As a farm owner, I understand many of the issues that are negatively impacting our farmland and our state’s agriculture industry. It is my hope that our discussions will lead to a positive outcome, further protecting Indiana farmers and our state’s agriculture industry.”
