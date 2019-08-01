Study committee to discuss key issues

STATEHOUSE – In the coming weeks, the Interim Study Committee on Agriculture and Natural Resources will convene at the Statehouse to discuss key issues impacting agriculture and natural resources in Indiana, said State Sen. Jean Leising (R-Oldenburg).
The interim study committee will meet to discuss the following topics in the Indiana Senate Chamber at 10 a.m. on the following dates:
· Indiana Shoreline Erosion on Lake Michigan: Aug. 7
· Farmland Preservation: Sept. 11
· Management Options for State Forestry: Oct. 2
“As chair of the Interim Study Committee on Agriculture and Natural Resources, I strongly encourage stakeholders and interested parties to join us in discussing each of these issues,” Leising said. “It is my hope that in studying these topics during the interim, committee members and I will have the knowledge we need to pass permanent, long-lasting solutions to these pressing issues.”
– Information provided
