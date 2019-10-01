STATEHOUSE – The Interim Study Committee on Agriculture and Natural Resources is scheduled to convene at the Statehouse Oct. 2, said State Sen. Jean Leising (R-Oldenburg).
The meeting will include discussion on management options for state forest land.
“This week I toured the Morgan-Monroe State Park ahead of our meeting this coming week to better understand the many issues our state forests face,” Leising said. “I look forward to hearing expert testimony on this issue and encourage those passionate about our natural resources to attend the discussion.”
