BATESVILLE — State Reps. Randy Lyness (R-West Harrison) and Cindy Ziemke (R-Batesville) encourage local businesses in operation for at least 100 or 50 years to apply for the Governor's Century and Half Century Business Awards before the March 31 deadline.
Lyness said the awards recognize and honor long-standing Indiana businesses that have demonstrated a commitment to serving their communities.
"Longstanding businesses invest in our communities, support local charities, and offer valuable goods and services," Lyness, a member of the House Commerce, Small Business and Economic Development Committee, said. "We appreciate their dedication and hard work, and I hope the businesses in our area that meet the criteria apply before the deadline, so they, too, can be recognized."
Award winners will receive a commemorative certificate and recognition during a ceremony at the Indiana Statehouse.
"These awards honor businesses that for many years provided local jobs and supported our economy," Ziemke said. "After running a family-owned restaurant, I can certainly attest to the commitment, time and sacrifices made when keeping a business in operation for so long. It is an accomplishment worth highlighting."
Qualifying criteria include:
- The business must have had continuous operations in Indiana for more than 50 or 100 years by Dec. 31, 2020;
- The business must have participated in the same line of work for the duration of its operations. If different, an explanation of the evolution into the current business must be provided on the nomination form;
- The business must have had its base in the state of Indiana since it was founded;
- The business must recognize, acknowledge and agree that it is in full compliance with the Indiana Secretary of State, Department of Revenue and the Department of Workforce Development by signing the application;
- The business must not have previously received a Century or Half Century award from the state of Indiana. Previous Half Century award recipients may qualify for a Century award; and
- Applications are accepted on a rolling basis. Due diligence and application acceptance begin this month.
For more information and to apply online before March 31, visit iedc.in.gov.
- Information provided
