BATESVILLE - Southeast Indiana Health Center, which provides care to those in Ripley and Franklin counties who cannot afford it, is located at the Batesville Area Resource Center, 920 Huntersville Road, Suite B, Batesville.
Manager Paul Tyrer has been asked several times recently to offer information and the location of substance abuse/misuse resources.
He reports that a list of treatment options, self-help and practical information including Naloxone doses can be found using a map at https://www.overdoselifeline.org/naloxone-boxes-and-distribution-centers/
"We have a myriad of resources for many ailments and diseases, and many places for free or reduced medications or medical care. Just ask."
Tyrer can be reached at 812-932-4515 or manager@seihc.org. More information is available at http://seihc.org.
