RUSHVILLE - It is time to start thinking about summer, and what summer is complete without some day camp adventures?
Details are still to be determined, but organizers want to give area residents a chance to mark their calendars for this day camp.
Camp will take place from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. the week of July 10 to 14.
Age range is first-graders through sixth-graders.
Applications are now available and can be picked up at the City Center, 330 N. Main Street, or you can find the link below.
Summer Camp, sponsored by the Rushville Parks & Recreation Department, will be held at Riverside Park Amphitheater with a variety of programs and activities. The week will end with a pool day.
The cost for attending camp is $50 a camper.
If you would like to present a program or volunteer a day or for the whole week, let Kathi Jackley know at programs@cityofrushville.in.gov or 765-969-5966.
Visit www.facebook.com/events/728466118833142/728470485499372/?event_time_id=728645408815213&ref=newsfeed for more information.
