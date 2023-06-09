RUSHVILLE – The 2023 Live by the Levee season of free summer concerts kicks off Saturday night on Rushville’s south side.
Matthew Lamping opens the show at 7 p.m. followed by Warner Music recording artists Walker County at 8 p.m.
Sisters Ivy and Sophie of Walker County have captured the hearts of fans and earned millions of streams with fan-favorite tracks such as “Bits & Pieces” and “Drag It Out.” The sister duo has appeared on CMT and The Kelly Clarkson Show and have also opened for country music legends Willie Nelson, Martina McBride, Dwight Yoakam and Old Dominion with plans to release new music later this year.
From humble beginnings and relatively small crowds in its early days, the summer concert series in Rushville has grown to the point of attracting thousands of people who turn out to hear some great bands.
“The annual Riverside Park summer concert series is a beloved and time-honored tradition we look forward to all year,” Rushville Mayor Mike Pavey said. “The acts this season are sure to keep the excitement going all summer long and we can’t wait to host concertgoers from near and far.”
The other shows scheduled for 2023 are:
● 84 – The Van Halen Tribute on Saturday, June 24
● Electric Avenue – The MTV Experience on Saturday, July 15
● Traveling Salvation Show (Neil Diamond Tribute) on Saturday, July 22
● Turn the Page – Tribute to Bob Seger on Saturday, Aug. 19
● Pink Droyd – 50th Anniv. of Dark Side of the Moon on Saturday, Sept. 16
Riverside Park is located on the west side of Ind. 3, just north of the Flatrock River.
The venue features plenty of nearby free parking, a shuttle service to assist visitors from the vicinity of S. Morgan and W. Water streets to the seating area, beer and wine for adults with I.D., and assorted refreshments. Alcohol may not be carried onto the premises.
Visitors are encouraged to bring their own chair or a blanket.
