RUSHVILLE — A change has been made to Rushville’s Riverside Park Amphitheater Concert Series.
The show on July 31 will now have the Flying Buffaloes as the featured headliner. The Dane Clark Duo will be the special guest.
The original act scheduled for July 31 was The Red Clay Strays. Organizers from the concert series hope to get this group back for a future concert series.
According to the group’s website, the Flying Buffaloes are a Nashville-based Alt-country band. The Flying Buffaloes have opened for a range of acts like rockers Drivin N Cryin and Red Dirt Country artist Wade Bowen. The group has also headlined tours throughout the South and Midwest.
Between performance dates, Flying Buffaloes secured Grammy award-winning Jeremy Ferguson (Cage The Elephant / Andrew Combs) to produce LOADED & ROLLIN’. Recorded at Ferguson’s Battle Tapes Studio, the album explores the isolation and depression associated with immigration, the ups and downs of love, and the essence of what it means to be a working Nashville band.
When work and life came to a grinding halt in March 2020, the band refocused their energy on creating new music. The fruits of their labor can be seen in a new light as evidenced by their single, A New Day is Gonna Dawn.
