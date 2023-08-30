GREENSBURG – The Decatur County Parks and Recreation board approved a cap of $60,000 combined to enter into contracts with Barnes and Thornburg and Baker Tilly regarding repairs and upgrades to Allen Memorial Pool. The cap for each firm individually will be $30,000. The funds would be transferred from the pool section of the budget to the contracts and services category; the pool budget is intended for pool employee wages, maintenance and other pool-related purchases and there’s funds in the budget that can be transferred since the pool didn’t open this summer. The contracts both relate to eventual renovations for Allen Memorial Pool, Parks Department Director Teresa Kovacich noted, and the funds transfer would have to be approved by the Decatur County Council. Scottlynn Reinhold’s summer internship project plans were revealed. Reinhold was the city of Greensburg’s intern this summer and she has since returned to college. Her internship project is upgrading the horseshoe pits and picnic tables at County Park. Her project also involves painting a mural on Shelter 1 at County Park. Board member Robert Barker announced his resignation; Barker was not at the meeting and resigned via letter. Barker wrote that he resigned because he’s incapable of attending future board meetings “due to out-of-state business travel,” and no longer feels he can make the commitment he felt necessary as a new board member. Kovacich read the entire letter to the board and explained Barker was appointed to the Parks Board by Decatur County Circuit Court Judge Timothy Day. Kovacich indicated she would contact Day and inform him that there will need to be a search for someone to fill Barker’s seat.
