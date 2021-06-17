RUSH COUNTY — The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s (USDA) Summer Food Service Program (SFSP), also known as the Summer Meals Program, provides kids and teens free meals when school is not in session through the summer months.
The SFSP is a federally-funded, state-administered program. The SFSP serves children and teens age 18 and younger.
According to the USDA website, there are three main elements to the program – state agencies, sponsors and sites.
State agencies administer the program and communicate with USDA.
Sponsors enter into agreements with state agencies to run the program.
Schools, local government agencies, camps, faith-based and other non-profit community organizations that have the ability to manage a food service program may be SFSP sponsors.
Sites are places in the community where children receive meals in a safe and supervised environment. Sites may be located in a variety of settings, including schools, parks, community centers, health clinics, hospitals, apartment complexes, churches, and migrant centers.
In Rush County, the program is running now through July 28 with 5 day breakfast and lunch grab-and-go packs available for curbside pick-up every Wednesday from noon to 12:30 p.m. at the following locations:
- Arlington Elementary School, front entrance
- Benjamin Rush Middle School, front entrance
- Milroy Elementary School, front entrance
Children must be present to receive the meal.
For more information, contact 765-932-4186.
