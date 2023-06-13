RIPLEY COUNTY – Genesis: Pathways to Success continues to implement A Summer of STREAM (Science, Technology, Reading, Engineering, Art and Mathematics) programming through interactive experiences.
The camp began with a sold-out DIY Woodworking Camp for children entering the 5th, 6th, 7th or 8th grades. The camp was hosted in partnership with Iron Timbers in Osgood.
Then, Genesis held Kids Building Bikes Camp in which students experienced a 12-hour crash course in bicycle assembly and maintenance. Each participant rode their bike on the final day and took their completed project home.
Most recently, the group hosted mobile aquatic exhibits through a partnership with Newport Aquarium’s WAVE Foundation.
The nonprofit WAVE Foundation promotes the importance of aquatic life and focuses on education, conservation and volunteerism, according to their website.
Attending students were able to interact with animals including sea stars, urchins, horseshoe crabs, crocodile and conchs. A separate WAVE Foundation event with Genesis on Friday allowed students and children of all ages to see coral cat sharks and learn more about shark conservation at Liberty Park in Batesville.
The next Genesis camp is Future Ready Robotics Camp (Stage 2) from 9 a.m. through 3 p.m. June 12 through 16. The camp is open to students entering grades 5th, 6th, 7th, and 8th but is capped at a maximum capacity of 20 students.
According to their website, this camp is for students who have attended at least one Future Ready Robotics Camp in past years or have served on a school Robotics Team for at least two years.
The event costs $50 (includes cost of the program, equipment, T-shirt, and lunch) and takes place at Jac-Cen-Del Elementary School in Osgood.
For additional information about this summer camp, visit www.genesisp2s.org.
For questions regarding A Summer of STREAM, contact the Director of Genesis, Clarice Patterson, by emailing cpatterson@genesisp2s.org, calling 812-933-1098, or visiting 13 E. George Street, Suite B, Batesville.
