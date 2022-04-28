RIPLEY COUNTY – Genesis: Pathways to Success, an initiative of the Ripley County Community Foundation, is proud to announce that A Summer of STREAM (Science, Technology, Reading, Engineering, Art, and Mathematics) is coming to Ripley County.
Throughout the months of June and July, a variety of co-curricular and fun-filled STREAM camps and activities will be available to students who are primarily entering into 5th, 6th, 7th, and 8th grades.
Camps for A Summer of STREAM include Kids Building Bikes Camp, The Science Behind Cooking Camp, Future Ready Robotics Camp, and Camp Hogwarts. Activities for A Summer of STREAM include Stargazing with Astronomers and Mobile Aquatic Exhibits. A Camp Brochure containing details regarding each camp and activity can be found online at www.genesisp2s.org/programs.
“These camps are designed to provide hands-on learning experiences for students where they will be introduced to STREAM principles that will build upon their problem-solving, creativity, and critical thinking skills,” Clarice Patterson, Director of Genesis: Pathways to Success, said. “The goal is to make these camps and activities accessible to all students in Ripley County and spark imaginative learning through STREAM opportunities!”
Registration for A Summer of STREAM camps opened April 22; registration forms are available online at www.genesisp2s.org/programs.
A limited number of spaces are available within each camp, and registration is available on a first-come, first-served basis. Registration is open to Ripley County students first; all non-Ripley County students will be placed on a waiting list and accepted into the camp if space is available.
Payment for camp is due at the time of registration and is being accepted over the phone, via check, or online. A limited number of camperships are also available per camp. A campership is available to assist parents/guardians who cannot afford to pay for the cost of camp. A campership can be requested during the registration process.
To learn more information about this year’s summer camps or if you have any questions, contact Patterson by emailing cpatterson@genesisp2s.org, calling 812-933-1098, or stopping by the office at 13 E. George Street, Suite B, Batesville.
