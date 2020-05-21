GREENSBURG – Even though many places in town are just starting to re-open, the Decatur County Greensburg Public Library is cranking their summer reading program into full gear on June 1 with “Imagine Your Story.”
“We want people to know that summer reading is going on, whether the building is open or not,” said Children’s Services Director Jill Pratt. “They can participate online this summer. All they need to do is go to our website and click on the ReadSQUARED ‘Imagine Your Story’ banner and it will take them right to the registration page.”
ReadSQUARED is an app for computers and phones, and it’s where the fun is.
“If people live in a place where they can’t access it, they can just call the library and we’ll register them over the phone,” Pratt explained.
“Imagine Your Story” is a program for kids reading on their own or for parents to read to their kids.
“That’s actually a great way to prepare your kids for school, is by reading to them,” said Pratt.
In addition, the library’s popular Storytime continues at 10 a.m. Tuesdays, and Simple Science is offered at 10 a.m. Thursdays.
Pratt has enjoyed working with children for most of her career, and has a quiet but very inviting, friendly manner – one the children (and adults) who visit the library adore.
An 8-week program running from June 1 to July 26, the Imagine Your Story reading program challenges kids to accomplishing reading goals for prizes: vouchers for books, gift cards for local dining and Decatur County 4-H Fair ride tickets, for example.
“They can earn as they go, and there will be some really big surprises at the end,” said Pratt. “They can register now, but they can’t start logging their hours until the first of June!”
There are usually daily programs for kids during the summer at the library, but because of current circumstances those programs are being offered online.
There will be cooking demonstrations, and a weekly packet for participants to pick up at the doors of the library.
“Some weeks we’ll have crafts for them to do and some weeks we’ll have other special projects, so this summer’s program will be just as good as the years before,” she said. “I just love the hubbub of summer with all of the happy kids coming in. It’s sad that we can’t have that, but there will be a summer reading program at the library, and I’m really looking forward to it!”
To register for Imagine Your Story, go to www.greensburglibrary.org and follow the links, or call the library at 812-663-2826.
