RUSHVILLE - The sun is shining and summer reading is here at the Rushville Public Library. Get out of your house and sign your entire family up for summer reading. It's an all ages affair. There's something for everyone at RPL this summer.
Now's the perfect time to dive back into reading, library programming and getting involved in your community again. The theme this summer is Tails and Tales and our programming is all about animals.
For Infants-Kindergarten:
- Live, in-person storytime is BACK! Join Miss Pam out in Discovery Park for a fun storytime adventure. Songs, books, finger plays, crafts, visitors and more will all be offered June 9, June 23, and July 7 from 10 to 10:30 a.m.
- Reading program details: Prizes are awarded for each benchmark of read books attained. Also, each week all summer reading participants will have the opportunity to enter our Grand Prize raffle for a chance to win a 4-pack of passes to the Indianapolis Zoo.
For Kindergarten-Grade 5:
- Elementary aged kiddos can let their inner craft/DIY geek out at any of our summer reading crafting activities. Each activity runs 10 to 10:30 a.m. June 9: Pet Necklace/Keychain Craft, June 23: Shelter Pet Portrait Craft, July 7: DIY Bird Feeder. All activities are FREE.
- Reading program details: Prizes are awarded for each benchmark of read book/reading minutes attained. Also, each week all summer reading participants will have the opportunity to enter our Grand Prize raffle for a chance to win a 4-pack of passes to the Indianapolis Zoo.
For Teens (Grade 6-12)
- Teens can sign up for a FREE ceramic craft offered on June 23 from 3 to 5:30 p.m. Paint a ceramic animal of your choice. Call (765) 932-3496 to preregister or sign up when you're checking out some summer reading materials.
- Reading program details: Prizes are awarded for each benchmark of reading minutes attained. Also, each week all summer reading participants will have the opportunity to enter our Grand Prize raffle for a chance to win a 4-pack of passes to the Indianapolis Zoo.
For Adults:
- We can't let the teens have all the fun so we're offering a ceramic painting class to you too. A variety of animals ceramics are available to paint. It's just $5 for supplies. Call (765) 932-3496 to pre-register or sign up when you're checking out some summer reading materials.
- Reading program details: Read as much, as long and anything you want! Turn in your reading log and choose between a $5 gift certificate to Mocha Moose or a ticket to an adult summer reading dinner. Also, each week all summer reading participants will have the opportunity to enter our Grand Prize raffle for a chance to win a 4-pack of passes to the Indianapolis Zoo.
For all Ages:
- Saturday, June 5 10 to 11 a.m., Boys and Girls Club of Rush County
- Hedgehog Hannah and 12 of her closest animal friends will provide a FREE hands-on, educational experience that will liven up anyone's day. Both children and adults can touch, handle and learn about critters from all over the world.
- Week of June 14-18
- Amphitheater Story Walk - Take a leisurely stroll through the Amphitheater AND read a book at the same time! Little ones are encouraged to follow along and add to the story with various activities that get little bodies moving and thinking.
- Saturday, July 10 10-11am Discovery Park
- Pet Parade and Competition - We know you have the best, cutest, most amazing pet ever. Register him or her for the pet parade and competition and show the world what your amazing animal. Judges will award prizes to most lovable, goofiest, best behaved, friendliest, oldest, youngest, biggest and smallest. (If under 18 years old, human participants must have a parent or guardians with them.)
