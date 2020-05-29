BATESVILLE – The Batesville Memorial Public Library's Summer Reading Program will once again take place, but there will be some changes this year due to COVID-19 concerns.
For the first time ever, participants will register and keep track of what they have read through the library's website at ebatesville.com/srp. Patrons who have valid Evergreen cards from any library, not just Batesville, can register between June 1-July 10. "There is also an app you can put on your phone," reports Sandra Dickey, head of the children's department and the program. With the theme "Imagine Your Story," community members are invited to experience their own adventures through reading and participating in various activities and events.
All ages can participate. After each 30 minutes of reading – or reading to young children – a space can be marked on the online form. Once a level is finished, persons receive a prize, which can be picked up at the library.
Prizes can be collected after certain dates:
• Level 1, McDonald's coupon, June 8;
• Level 2, The Bookshelf coupon or free book from the library, June 15;
• Level 3, Gibson Theatre coupon, June 22; and
• Level 4, McDonald's Happy Meal or Extra Value Meal, June 29.
After completing each level, persons also receive tickets for chances to win a variety of other prizes, including gift certificates from area restaurants, toys, books and other surprises. "There are over 200 prizes," the 25-year library employee announces. Pictures of all of them can be viewed on the library's website, and persons can choose which ones they would like to have a chance to win. All tickets must be turned in by 4 p.m. July 10.
Dickey's most important rule: "You can only win one prize."
There will also be a variety of programs and activities for children and adults to participate in. However, "we cannot have them inside our building." They will be outside, and social distancing rules will be in effect. Limited numbers of participants will be allowed, and persons must register at ebatesville.com/srp.
Programs for all ages include:
• Insect Investigator with Denean Williams, June 24 and July 8 and 22, 10 a.m., Brum Woods
• The Water Show, June 30, 11 a.m.-noon and 1-2 p.m. This will be held on the northside of the library on Hillenbrand Avenue. "We're only accepting 50 people at these programs because we're trying to keep everybody 6 feet apart. You should bring your own lawn chairs, blankets and towels. The library will not be providing those." If it rains, the program will be held at the Liberty Park pavilion. "There are tables in there. We will wipe them off and move them so they're 6 feet apart and will sanitize them again for the second show."
• Silly Safaris, July 7, 11 a.m.-noon and 1-2 p.m., Liberty Park pavilion
• Professor Steve's Science of Magic, July 21, 2-3 p.m., Liberty Park pavilion
• Family Movie Night (movie to be announced), July 21, dusk, Liberty Park pavilion – The Gibson Theatre will have popcorn and other refreshments available for purchase.
• End of summer pool party, July 28, 5-7 p.m., Batesville Memorial Pool – This is for all those who participated in the summer reading program and their friends. Snacks will be available for purchase at the concession stand. There will be door prizes, but persons must be present to win.
Tessa Gutzwiller will provide crafts for kids in grades 3-8 Thursdays at 10 a.m. under a big tent that will be set up on Elm Street. The topics: July 9, DIY fairy gnome garden; July 23, super hero noodle poppers; and July 30, unicorn slime and edible putty.
Dickey will also provide fun for students in preschool-grade 2 under the tent:
• Little Sprouts Garden Club Hydroponic Plant Class, July 13, 11 a.m.-noon and 1-2 p.m. – The kids will learn how to grow plants in water.
• Baby Shark Bubble Party, July 20, 10-11 a.m., noon-1 p.m. and 1:30-2:30 p.m. – "We will be playing with bubbles and making a shark craft," Dickey reveals.
• Make a boat out of a pool noodle, July 27, 10-11 a.m. and 1-2 p.m.
For the craft classes with Gutzwiller and Dickey, "if you don't feel comfortable coming to the class, you can sign up to pick up the materials and take them with you to do at home. You just come to the drive-thru (on the day the craft is scheduled), and we'll bring the supplies to your vehicle."
Instructor Debi Black will work with students July 14 under the big tent to paint bird houses with acrylic paint. Grades 4-7 can come from 9 a.m.-noon and grades 8-12 from 1-3 p.m.
There are also classes for adults:
• Felting class, July 2, 1 p.m., library annex
• Painting class, "Embracing Nature," with Debi Black, July 7, 3-6 p.m., Liberty Park pavilion. For this free painting class, participants will be painting on canvas with acrylic paints.
Dickey encourages everyone to participate in the summer reading program because "especially this year, we have to make sure we take time to read for pleasure."
