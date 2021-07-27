VERSAILLES - John Moton, Chairman of the Ripley County Republican Central Committee, recently announced the appointment of Sharron Bennett to the Sunman Town Council.
Bennett will complete the term of the late Marilyn Decker.
Moton made the appointment pursuant to Indiana Code Title 3 - Elections (IC 3-13-11-5) and subsequent sections to fill the vacancy.
“Ms. Bennett will be a strong addition to the Sunman Town Council. She has been active in the community and is dedicated to serving the town residents,” Moton said.
