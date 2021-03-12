DEARBORN COUNTY - Sunman-Dearborn Community School Corporation is pleased to announce book bills for all Sunman-Dearborn students for the 2021-2022 school year will once again be $25. This is made possible by the grants from the Sunman-Dearborn Endowment and the Board of Trustees of the Sunman-Dearborn Community School Corporation.
"Each fall, parents across our district return to school and are faced with several expenses; school supplies, athletic team equipment, school clothes, etc. For the fourth year in a row, book bills at Sunman-Dearborn will be a nominal charge. Especially during the COVID-19 pandemic and difficult economic situation, parents appreciate this relief and assistance," Sunman-Dearborn Community School Corporation Superintendent Dr. Andrew Jackson said.
- Information provided
