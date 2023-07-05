DEARBORN COUNTY – Indiana Conservation Officers are investigating a fatal off-road vehicle (ORV) accident that occurred Tuesday in Dearborn County.
According to information provided by the Indiana Department of Natural Resources, hortly after 8 p.m. responders were dispatched to an area near the 10800 block of N. Dearborn Road in Sunman for a serious ORV accident.
The initial investigation shows that Thomas Klump, 63, of Sunman, was operating a side-by-side ORV on the roadway when he overcorrected, causing the machine to roll over.
Klump was ejected during the accident and became pinned under the ORV.
On scene lifesaving efforts were attempted, but Klump was later pronounced deceased.
No seat belts, helmets, or safety equipment were used at the time of the accident, which remains under investigation.
The cause of death is pending the results of an autopsy.
Other assisting agencies include the Dearborn County Sheriff’s Department, Sunman Police Department, and Sunman EMS.
Information provided
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.