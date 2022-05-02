RIPLEY COUNTY - Indiana Conservation Officers are investigating an off-road vehicle (ORV) accident that seriously injured the driver.
The accident occurred at 11:47 p.m. Saturday near the 5800 block of Friendship Road in Versailles.
Initial investigation showed that Brent Quatman, 21, Sunman, was operating his side-by-side ORV on the roadway when he lost control and struck a tree.
Quatman was transported to Margaret Mary Heath in Batesville and transferred to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center in serious condition.
The ongoing investigation has determined that Quatman was not wearing a helmet or safety harness at the time of the accident.
Assisting agencies include Ripley County Sheriff’s Department, Ripley County EMS, and Ripley County Fire Department.
For information on ORV laws and safe operating procedures, visit offroad-ed.com/in/handbook/ and on.IN.gov/offroading.
