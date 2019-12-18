Sunoco station, restaurants expected to be ready in May

GREENSBURG – The project site of a new Sunoco station and three new restaurants is showing signs of progress.
The site is in the area in front of the Hampton Inn and Suites and is being developed by Keegan McCamment.
The project is valued at approximately $2.6 million.
There will be two eating establishments in the Sunoco station, but those have yet to be determined. The other restaurant, which will occupy the area of the brick house next to the site, is also unknown at this time.
“Demolition of the house to make room for the restaurant has started,” McCamment said. “That wasn’t our first priority. We were looking at possibly bring in a microbrewery, but to make that happen was just out of our price range.”
McCamment did say he has received plenty of interest in regards to the area formally occupied by he house.
The same goes for the two eating establishments planned for the Sunoco station.
“No word on that yet, but we do have two open spots,” McCamment said. “Options are out there and there’s plenty of interest, but that will be determined at a later date.”
The project developer also said they have begun setting footers and tanks for the gas station as well as canopies, which are expected to arrive the first week of January.
McCamment said the goal is to have everything ready by May.
Greensburg-Decatur County Economic Development Corporation Executive Director Bryan Robbins has previously said this is “incredibly important” for the area in front of the Hampton, which he said the Hampton has acknowledged.
“We’ve met with the Hampton Inn, listened to what they feel would be a complement, and working toward something that would add to the community and provide opportunities for local entrepreneurs,” Robbins said previously.
It was also announced earlier this year that Starbucks, along with another restaurant, will eventually occupy the site of the old Waffle House. In addition to other projects being developed, specifically those of Jeff Whitaker, includes a travel plaza and a hotel.
“As for the developments in general, we’re always pleased when developers see your community as a promising one and willing to invest in it,” Robbins said when the projects were first announced. “Every investment means risk, and I think the community has been a good partner on many of these projects in helping to mitigate at least a portion of that risk.”
The Daily News will continue following along with the progress of these projects.
