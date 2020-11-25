RUSHVILLE — It is more important this year than previous years to support local small businesses. COVID-19 has taken a toll on small businesses in 2020. This Saturday is a day to help support area small businesses.
Rush County is joining communities across the country in celebrating small businesses.
Local merchants are excited to have visitors to their business. Stop by and enjoy some early holiday shopping.
Most of the area businesses have websites or Facebook pages that will let you know some of the deals offered. While you are there, you can get updated on the new and exciting things going on in Rush County’s small business world.
With the pandemic continuing, check with each business to see what guidelines for shopping and visiting are in place.
Shop small and invest in our community and people in it.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.