Indiana farmers feed Hoosiers and the world, helping the state rank 10th in total agricultural production, according to the USDA.
To further advance this vital industry, Indiana Rep. Cindy Ziemke (R-Batesville) voted for bills to support Hoosier farmers and agriculture education programs.
“The demand for homegrown products continues to increase, and local entrepreneurs should not miss the opportunity to meet the need,” Ziemke said. “Currently, home-based vendors who make, grow or raise their products can only sell their goods at farmers markets and roadside stands. Under legislation I supported, these vendors would also be able to sell certain products at a variety of locations, including from home, online, through shipping and at any location where they can sell directly to consumers. Providing this much-needed flexibility would be especially beneficial for rural Hoosiers because access to farmers markets can be limited.”
In some schools, students, like those in FFA, raise animals and grow produce to sell to school cafeterias, which is a valuable hands-on experience in both agriculture and business.
Ziemke supported legislation to increase the amount of products a school can purchase from an agricultural education program from $7,500 to $10,000 without going through a competitive procurement process.
“This bill would really support schools with farm-to-cafeteria programs and encourage others to consider implementing similar educational opportunities,” she said. “These legislative efforts promote locally made, grown and raised foods, which help preserve our state’s rich agricultural heritage and support local economies.”
To follow these bills through the legislative process, visit iga.in.gov.
Visit ShopIndianaGrown.org to find locally made products.
