GREENSBURG — The economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and key factors in reopening the economy are outlined in a recent survey of nearly 1,400 business leaders conducted by the Indiana Chamber of Commerce.
On a scale of 1 to 10 (with 10 representing the highest level), 56% of respondents in Indiana’s Road to Economic Recovery survey ranked the impact on their own business at 8, 9 or 10. The average of the 1,393 respondents was 7.24. The biggest effects thus far include revenue loss, 80%; cash flow concerns, 51%; suspended operations, 34%; and employee layoffs, 32%.
“As we have experienced over the past six-plus weeks, the unprecedented stay-at-home requirements and the ongoing uncertainty associated with the pandemic are major factors in the impact on businesses,” Kevin Brinegar, Indiana Chamber president and CEO, said. “When business suffers, employees and their families suffer. We look forward to all beginning to recover together.”
Greensburg-Decatur County Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Jeff Emsweller said he doesn’t know of anyone who is not concerned about the state of the economy.
“I also know that the majority of the business owners I have spoken with seem to want to do their part to help flatten the curve, but they are concerned about their business surviving,” Emsweller said. “In the beginning, our county commissioners were ahead of the game in declaring the travel emergency and taking the steps that they did in temporarily suspending the restaurant business and other businesses that may have been considered non-essential to living businesses. I do not like the word non-essential, because they are all important to our community. However, I believe that the overwhelming majority, while concerned for their own business, agreed that our county was being hit hard by this virus and accepted the local order as just something that had to be done in an attempt to gain better control over the situation.”
The survey of Indiana Chamber members and investors was conducted April 16 to 22. More than 55% of participants have fewer than 50 employees, with 20% between 100 and 500 employees. A broad cross section of industries was represented with manufacturing accounting for nearly 25% of the total.
“The numbers speak for themselves,” Brinegar adds. “Businesses and their employees are hurting. The survey reinforces the importance of resuming business activity as soon as possible, with the appropriate levels of safety in place.”
Emsweller agreed with at least part of Brinegar’s assessment.
“We know for a fact there are many hurting at this time financially,” he said. “And, it is mentally draining as well. The businesses are anxious. They have bills to pay and they count on our local residents supporting them. Many have applied for federal funds or relief through the PPA and or the EIDL program. I am not sure how many have received word on acceptance at this time, but there are some anxious business owners and employees out there. It is hard for me to visualize what the landscape looks like when this starts to get behind us. Who will be in business and who won’t. We want to do everything possible to help business stay alive.”
The Indiana Chamber used the survey results, ongoing direct communications with members statewide and knowledge of business operations to form its recommendations to the Governor on re-opening businesses, Brinegar said.
Local elected officials and other community leaders have been in contact in an effort to minimize COVID-19’s economic impact on the community, and Emsweller said they will continue to communicate in an effort to put Decatur County in the best place possible when the pandemic ends.
“The local groups that have been a part of the Stellar Communities effort from four years ago have been in constant contact working together,” Emsweller said. “We (Economic Development Corporation, Greensburg-Decatur County Chamber of Commerce, MainStreet Greensburg, Decatur County Community Foundation and Visit Decatur County Tourism) have come up with a new and unique program that will be launching. This is going to help infuse money into many of our locally owned businesses. More information will be released soon, but we feel consumers are going to love this as well as the local independent businesses. It is very exciting how fast we were able to bring this to reality, so stay tuned.”
He also said he will be surprised if Decatur County returns to business as usual anytime soon.
“What we are looking at now is the new normal,” Emsweller said. “It may take some getting use to it, but if we all think locally and support each other we will come through this as a stronger community.”
(Portions of this story originally appeared in an Indiana Chamber of Commerce news release.)
