RUSH COUNTY - At approximately 10 p.m. on Nov. 28, the Rush County Sheriff Department received a call of someone shooting a firearm from a vehicle in the area of County Road 700 West and US Highway 52. A short time later as deputies were responding, a resident called to report that his vehicle had been shot in the reported area.
Deputies arrived at the scene to find that a vehicle had been shot several times. Deputies were able to get a description of the suspect vehicle. The suspect vehicle was later located at a high rate of speed and Rushville Police Officers and Rush County Deputies attempted to stop the vehicle; however, the vehicle refused to stop and officers and deputies began to pursue after it. Officers lost the vehicle when the vehicle left the roadway and began to travel through an open field.
Rush County Sheriff Department was later contacted by the Connersville Police Department reporting that they just had a pursuit with the same suspect vehicle and the suspect vehicle was involved in an accident which ended the pursuit.
The vehicle was occupied by a male subject and female subject identified as 20-year-old Kanton Peacock and 18-year-old Trinity Gibson, both of which were arrested in Connersville for local charges.
Charges have been filed in Rush County for both subjects for their involvement with the Arlington shooting.
The suspects were able to be taken into custody quickly thanks to the cooperation of multiple agencies including the Rushville Police Department, Connersville Police Department, Fayette County Sheriff's Department, Indiana Department Natural Resources and the Indiana State Police.
All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
-Information provided
