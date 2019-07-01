GREENSBURG -- The competition was stiff as seven ladies vied for the crown of Miss Decatur County Friday night.
In the end, Sydney Meyer, 20, of Greensburg was announced as Queen.
Meyer, a 2017 graduate of Greensburg Community High School, wowed judges with her "outfit of choice", "professional wear" and "evening gown". Meyer also earned praise for her answer to her impromptu question delivered by 2018 Queen Sammi Brewsaugh.
With her win, Meyer was in a state of shock, but still excited for what this brings.
"I do not know what to expect really," Meyer said. "This was my first pageant and I am just surprised right now. I have already told (2018 Miss Decatur County) Sammi to expect plenty of texts from me asking questions. I am very excited to meet all of the residents of Decatur County over the next year."
Sponsored by Studio 812, Meyer was also named Miss Congeniality and a winner of the WTRE essay competition.
She hopes to graduate from Indiana State University in 2021 and then attend law school. From there she hopes to become an attorney in Decatur County.
Meyer is the daughter of Robin and Gina Meyer.
As winner of the Miss Decatur County Queen Pageant, Meyer will reign over the Decatur County Fair (July 10 to 17) and represent Decatur County at the Indiana State Fair Queen Pageant in January 2020.
Prizes for Meyer are aplenty and come from a wide-ranging background.
The usual queen awards such as the rotating crown, trophy, sash and bouquet were presented to her on stage. She will now receive scholarships, gift bags and much more as a result of the crowning.
The queen, first and second runners-up will participate in the Decatur County 4-H Fair Parade.
Danielle Smith of St. Paul was named first runner-up and Taylor Gramman of Greensburg was named second runner-up.
Smith and Gramman were also awarded for the WTRE essay competition.
Other participants were: Emma Porter, Erika Fixmer, Paige Brogan and Kjerstan Hess.
Contact: James Howell Jr., 812-663-3111 x 7003; james.howell@greensburgdailynews.com
