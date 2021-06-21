BATESVILLE – The skies above Batesville will sparkle with the brilliant display of fireworks while the patriotic sounds of the Indianapolis Symphony fill the Bill Gillespie Soccer Park during this year’s Star-Spangled Indianapolis Symphony event.
The city of Batesville, the Batesville Area Arts Council, the Indianapolis Symphony Orchestra and Hillenbrand will host the third event in the series at 8 p.m. July 1 at Bill Gillespie Soccer Park, 922 Delaware Road, Batesville..
The first two concerts in the three-year series each attracted nearly 3,000 people to Batesville. The pandemic delayed the 2020 event.
The free event is open to the public and will feature a world-class symphony performance paired with a professional fireworks display. The program will include patriotic favorites and orchestra showpieces led by ISO Resident Conductor Jacob Joyce and featuring ISO concertmaster Kevin Lin as soloist.
Attendees are encouraged to bring their families and picnic dinners and enjoy the show.
“We are pleased to be able to partner with Hillenbrand and BAAC to host the Star-Spangled Indianapolis Symphony Orchestra in Batesville for the third time,” said Mayor Mike Bettice. “This past year has presented our community and those around us with many struggles as we faced the challenges of COVID-19. We felt the need to unify our community after a tumultuous 15 months and want to recognize our first-responders and healthcare workers for their efforts in keeping the community safe.”
The multi-year agreement is part of a broader, regional strategy to strengthen communities and attract and maintain a competitive rural workforce.
“Hillenbrand is committed to developing partnerships that improve the health and well-being of people and communities and ensure they remain sustainable places to live, work, and raise families,” said Joe Raver, President & CEO, Hillenbrand.
The partners have worked together on several quality of place enhancements designed to make southeastern Indiana communities welcoming and attractive locations for families.
“Arts and culture are key elements of great places, as are foundational components including prosperous industry, quality hospitals and exceptional school districts,” said Sarah Heppner, executive director, BAAC. “We’re excited about the chance to provide this experience and are looking forward to welcoming families from across southeast Indiana to Batesville for a great performance and an exciting fireworks display.” COVID-19 safety protocols will be in place to ensure a safe experience for patrons.
About Batesville
Nestled in the hills of southeastern Indiana’s Ripley and Franklin counties, Batesville is a thriving city committed to faith, family, education and a strong economy. From its early beginnings of German immigrants, Batesville has continued to welcome residents of many nationalities. We pride ourselves on community involvement and the commitment in making the quality of life in Batesville nothing but the best.
About Batesville Area Arts Council
Batesville Area Arts Council (BAAC) is a not-for-profit organization that has been providing art experiences to the Batesville community since 1988. The mission of the BAAC has been to bring local, national and international artists to a rural community. This mission has rewarded Batesville and surrounding areas with rich cultural exposure right at home, while garnering outside recognition from the National Endowment for the Arts and the Indiana Arts Commission. With an emphasis on serving local schools through music, dance, art, video, drama and writing, the BAAC hopes to instill in each generation an appreciation and passion for the arts.
About the Indianapolis Symphony Orchestra
Since its founding in 1930, the ISO has presented a range of classical, pops, family and holiday programming to hundreds of thousands of people each year. The ISO continues to engage new audiences through innovative programming including the DeHaan Classical Series, the Printing Partners Pops Series, the holiday traditions of AES Indiana Yuletide Celebration, the Stella Artois Happy Hour at the Symphony Series, and the popular Bank of America Film Series. Support from individuals, corporations, and foundations is vital in helping our orchestra fulfill its mission.
About Hillenbrand
Hillenbrand (www.Hillenbrand.com) is a global diversified industrial company with businesses that serve a wide variety of industries around the world. We pursue profitable growth and robust cash generation to drive increased value for our shareholders. Hillenbrand’s portfolio includes industrial businesses such as Coperion, Milacron Injection Molding & Extrusion, and Mold-Masters, in addition to Batesville, a recognized leader in the death care industry in North America. Hillenbrand is publicly traded on the NYSE under “HI.”
