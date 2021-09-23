BATESVILLE – T-Mobile has announced that Batesville is one of 25 small towns receiving a Hometown Grant to help jumpstart a vital community development project.
The goal of the Hometown Grant program is to re-energize the towns involved and build upon what makes them unique.
Batesville Main Street’s $50,000 grant award will go towards the design and completion of Inspiration Park, which is being constructed as a memorial of 2020’s 100th anniversary of the Women’s Suffrage Movement, honoring the rich legacy of women who have shown vision and tenacity to become significant contributors to the Batesville community.
“Thank you for the generous grant to Batesville Main Street to help shine a light on women’s history. They have worked very hard to create a new park that will highlight the local women that have shaped our community,” said Batesville Mayor Mike Bettice. “It will also offer a place where citizens and visitors can come together to work, live, and engage with one another.”
“We are extremely grateful to T-Mobile for this generous grant, which will allow our Inspiration Park outdoor gathering space to finally come to fruition after over a year of planning and a lot of teamwork between Main Street and the City of Batesville,” said Tina Longstreth, Executive Director of Batesville Main Street. “This space will not only give visitors to our downtown district a safe outdoor space to gather, we hope it will serve as inspiration to our next generation of young visionary women. The green space, seating area, sculpture and shade will provide a great place to sit and learn the history of women who shaped the heart of our city.”
