RUSHVILLE - Many small businesses across the country in communities like Rushville have been hit hard and even devastated by the current pandemic. One specific organization is trying to get help for those struggling at this time - Main Street America.
According to its website, the Main Street Movement is the leading voice for preservation-based economic development and community revitalization across the country. The organization believes that everyone deserves a place that has a thriving local economy, is rich in character and features inviting public spaces to make residents and visitors feel at home and that they belong.
Working with organizations, individuals, volunteers and local leaders, Main Street America helps breathe new life into the places people call home, according to the website.
Main Street America is appealing to federal lawmakers for funding for Main Streets and their small businesses. They are advocating to Congress for $100 million to be included in the stimulus to help sustain and expand the work of local leaders in their communities.
To support that effort, Main Street America is asking communities to reach out to their small businesses to encourage them to participate in a new text message-based survey.
The survey takes just minutes to complete and can be completed on your phone. You can take the survey by texting “survey” to 833-945-1313 or by visiting https://widget.smsinfo.io/v2/818e41b30a2f0538135fe6d86f40f5bf.
According to the website, Main Street America also encourages citizens to reach out to U.S. Senators for support. Main Street America has been helping to revitalize older and historic commercial districts for 40 years. Made up of small towns, mid-sized communities, and urban commercial districts, Main Street America represents the broad diversity that makes this country so unique.
