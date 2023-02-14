STATEHOUSE – Hoosier firefighters face danger regularly, deploying at the drop of a hat to put out flames or respond to other emergencies. While this public service has its own clear and present dangers, chemicals commonly found in firefighting gear can also present long-term health risks.
That’s why State Rep. Randy Frye (R-Greensburg) said he co-authored House Bill 1341, which would help spread awareness about cancer-linked chemicals found in firefighting equipment, and require fire departments to only purchase clothing and other gear if it is clearly marked as to whether it contains PFAS or per- and polyfluoroalkyl.
These chemicals are used in turnout gear because of their ability to repel water and oil, and because of their heat resistance.
“Firefighters often wear their heavy gear for long periods of time and while sweating, which can allow these toxins to be absorbed through the skin,” Frye said. “The goal of the bill to spread awareness about the potential dangers hiding in this personal protective equipment and encourage the industry to bring PFAS-free gear to the market.”
Unfortunately, firefighters are already at a significantly higher risk for certain types of cancer than the overall U.S. population. According to the CDC, firefighters have a 9% higher risk of being diagnosed with cancer and a 14% higher risk of dying from cancer.
This bill, supported by the Professional Firefighters of Indiana, the Indiana Volunteer Firefighters Association and the Indiana Fire Chiefs Association, is part of a national conversation about the health and safety of the men and women who face danger head on.
“As a former Indianapolis firefighter and chair of the House Public Safety and Veterans Affairs Committee, I understand the challenges facing those who work hard to protect lives and property, and I believe this bill would build on our state’s continuous efforts to support firefighters,” Frye said. “Legislators took action in 2020 to prohibit firefighting foams containing PFAS from being used in training or testing practices unless containment measures are in place. Indiana also offers a foam collection program to remove substances for free for any agency that requests it. Agencies can reach out to the Indiana Department of Homeland Security at in.gov/dhs to request disposal.”
House Bill 1341 unanimously passed the Indiana House of Representatives and now heads to the Senate for further consideration.
To learn more and follow legislative proceedings, visit iga.in.gov.
Frye encouraged Hoosiers in his district to reach out to him with questions or comments about this bill or others making their way through the Indiana General Assembly. You can reach him at h67@iga.in.gov or 317-234-9139
Frye represents House District 67, which includes portions of Decatur, Jefferson, Jennings and Ripley counties.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.