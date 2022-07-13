GREENSBURG – Decatur County artisans and craftsman recently had their “day in the sun” in the Community Building at the Decatur County 4-H Fair, displaying their wares for competition.
There were entries from nine Extension Homemakers Clubs as they competed for ribbons and bragging rights in the Open Class categories.
Even though the Baked Goods category was not available this year due to post-pandemic health concerns, there were entries in all other kinds of “artsy” pursuits.
Arts and Crafts, Ceramics, Fairy Gardens, Fine Arts, Photography, Lego Farm Scenes, Geneology and too many more categories to name were all on display and will remain viewable at the fair through Thursday, July 14.
The Decatur County Extension Homemakers Council President is Marilyn Davis, the vice president is Janet Bedel, the secretary is Bonita Hellmich and the treasurer is Paulette Duerstock.
The theme for the 2021-2022 year is “Scatter Kindness.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.