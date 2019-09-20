Talented musicians will share a stage next weekend

GREENSBURG – Just as the name says, a very special presentation will soon be coming to Greensburg ... for one night only.
Tree County Players will present “One Night Only” beginning at 6 p.m. Sept. 28 at the Tree County Players Playhouse, 634 W. Main Street, Greensburg.
According to Tree County Players, “One Night Only” is an evening of contemporary, pop, traditional, country and Broadway favorites performed by Rethlake and his talented group of friends.
The night will also feature a jazz trio and orchestral accompaniment, programmed by Rethlake, in a dinner theater atmosphere with hors d’oeuvres and a cash bar by Izzy’s of Batesville.
All of this will be hosted by Diana Robbins of Decatur County Meals on Wheels and Tree County Players’ Dennis Fogle.
The proceeds benefit Decatur County Meals on Wheels.
The event is for people age 21 and over only with reserved seating required.
Tickets are priced at $35, and can be purchased by visiting www.treecountyplayers.com.
Rethlake spoke about how the show came to be.
“I played piano bar for many years, in Florida and here in town at the Pines, and many remember the days out at the Pines,” Rethlake said. “I was part of TCP’s Night of Instrumental Music in late 2017, and it got such a great response I decided to do a show of the music I enjoy performing. It’s a bucket list show and something I’ve always wanted to do.”
Rethlake said he invited four vocalists he enjoys working with and who he respects to pick some songs they could work on for it.
“We’ve been rehearsing since the middle of August and have had a great time,” Rethlake said.
Joining Rethlake on stage are a few very talented vocalists.
First, there’s John Basler.
“I met him during Batesville’s ‘Peter Pan,’” Rethlake said. “He’s fun to work with, great voice, and just a great comedic actor and vocalist. You never know what’s coming with him, just crazy and talented at the same time.”
Rethlake also lauded fellow singer Melissa Moenter, who will join him on stage as well.
“She has an amazing pure voice, very much like warm honey. Listening to her sometimes makes me cry,” Rethlake said. “And she’s so much fun to play for.”
Then, there’s Sarah Hellmich, who Rethlake has worked with for more than a decade.
“She’s a great spirit and a real student of her craft. I’ve sang with her for 14 years now,” Rethlake said. “She’s my go-to duet partner.”
The woman who Rethlake refers to as a very versatile singer, Angela Greene, will bring a jazz influence to the show.
“This woman can sing anything,” Rethlake said. “She has a voice that’s perfect for jazz, and big Broadway tunes like ‘Big Spender’ and ‘All That Jazz’ and then amazing for gospel and pop. She’s just the most versatile singer I’ve worked with in a very long time.”
Next Saturday, the Tree County Players Playhouse is the place to be. Those in attendance will not only enjoy an evening of great entertainment, but they’ll be supporting an important organization in their community.
Tree County Players can be reached at 812-222-4766.
