RUSH COUNTY - The Rush County Broadband Task Force is still looking for individuals to take part in the Internet speed test.
The task force has an ambition of setting up every house and business in Rush County with affordable, adequate and reliable Internet access in order to fully participate in a digital economy and society. The group works with providers, community leaders, organizations and residents to improve Internet access throughout Rush County.
Goals of the task force include:
- Improve/upgrade broadband connectivity and access throughout Rush County, Indiana in multiple phases.
- Improve quality and ownership of computing devices throughout the county.
- Improve digital skills and literacy among multiple groups in the community.
- Integrate digital inclusion strategies into the community and economic development efforts.
Rush County and Rushville have worked to develop a fiber network for nearly 10 years to support business and economic growth. The task force was organized two years ago. Members range from government leaders, economic development organizations, nonprofit and community leaders, businesses, providers, educators, private citizens and healthcare providers.
This is an all-volunteer organization with co-chairs Mark McCorkle and Carole Yeend. They also benefit from advisor Robert Gallardo, PhD, Director of the Purdue Center for Regional
Development.
The group has developed a digital inclusion plan which can be found at http://rushcounty.in.gov/wp-content/uploads/2020/02/Rush-County-Digital-Inclusion-Plan-2020-2025-1-8-20.pdf. There is a website (https://rushcountybroadband.com/) and Facebook page for the organization to help communicate task force and project information to Rush County residents.
The task force and The Open Resource have a partnership to help develop opportunities for area residents in building their digital knowledge. They are also working to refurbish donated computers and tablets to assist residents in need of those items.
The speed test is being used to determine and document issues in Rush County. The data collected will aid in:
- Finding gaps in broadband availability in Rush County,
- Assist with planning of future broadband expansion within the county,
- Provide a basis for possible grant funding from local, state, and federal sources, and
- Document what we have and what is missing to state and federal regulators.
The task force is in need of 1,500 tests from residents outside of Rushville city and another 500 from the city of Rushville. That information will go a long way in securing state and federal grant money available to improve connectivity in Rush County.
For more information on the task force or the speed test, visit https://rushcountybroadband.com/, email broadbandconnect@rushcounty.in.gov or call 317-407-3221.
The speed test can be found at https://rushcountybroadband.com/rush-county-speed-test.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.