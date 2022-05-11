GREENSBURG — Greensburg Mayor Josh Marsh has announced the cancellation of a public hearing regarding a proposed tax increase scheduled for Tuesday night.
The decision came after community feedback and a discussion with Reedy Financial representatives which showed the tax increase is not necessary at this time.
“Based on financial advice from our financial advisors, Reedy Financial... The conversation surrounding the Cumulative Capital Development funding was the reset of the levy from $0.0443 to $0.05, the difference being 0.0057 or less than six-tenths of a penny” Marsh said. “That conversation has generated a lot of feedback and we, in consultation with Council President, have opted to leave that alone. We are not going to reestablish it.”
The mayor also pointed out that there has been much discussion about assessed value, but noted the assessments are completed by the County Assessor, not the City of Greensburg. The cancellation of the public hearing means that nothing will change with the property tax levy.
Additionally, Fire Chief Nate Stoermer requested and received approval from the council to contract with GM Development as the developer for the fire station build project along with Meyer Najem Construction Company as the construction manager.
“This [approval] allows us to work through a scoping period which will then allow us to come up with a guaranteed maximum price for the project,” Stoermer said. “That’s then transferred to a vote on a bond and issuing the bonds for that project.”
Meyer Najem Executive Vice President Dan Lawson attended Tuesday’s Greensburg City Council meeting to answer any questions council members had about the proposed project.
“I’d like to thank you for the opportunity to work with you on this project,” Lawson said. “We love fire station projects. We love what they do and what they’re for, and it’s been nice seeing the passion of the committee here.”
The proposed new fire station will replace the Ireland Street location which has been in use since 1975.
