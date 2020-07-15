BATESVILLE – On Sunday, July 26, more than 800 participating TCC and Wireless Zone stores are teaming up to donate 140,000 backpacks full of school supplies to children through TCC’s annual School Rocks Backpack Giveaway.
Batesville’s TCC store is located at
1040 State Road 229
Suite A
This year will mark more than one million total backpacks donated since the campaign launched in 2013.
From 1 to 4 p.m. on July 26, participating TCC stores are inviting local families to the store to pick up backpacks for their children filled with pencils, paper, a pencil box, folders, glue and more. Each participating store location will follow the CDC’s social distancing and state guidelines to ensure the safety of employees and event attendees.
For a list of participating locations in Indiana, visit https://locations.tccrocks.com/search.html.
Each TCC store is donating up to 180 backpacks, and backpacks are available on a first-come, first-served basis.
