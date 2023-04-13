GREENSBURG – Auditions for the Tree County Players’ production of the children’s musical “Dear Edwina Jr.” are scheduled for April 27, 28 and 29 at the TCP Playhouse at 634 W. Main St. in Greensburg.
Audition forms and registration information is available on the TCP website (www.treecountyplayers.com/) along with full information about the production.
The hour-long children’s musical will be directed by the team of co-directors Amanda Gault and Cathy Lincourt, and produced by Karen Matthews.
There are up to 20 speaking/singing parts available in the show.
“Dear Edwina Jr.” follows the adventures of advice-giver-extraordinaire, Edwina Spoonapple, as she directs the neighborhood kids in a series of buoyant production numbers for the latest edition of her weekly “Advice-a-Palooza.”
Edwina and her friends share wisdom on everything from trying new foods to making new friends, through clever, catchy and poignant songs.
The children’s musical will take the place of “the big summer show” for TCP’s summer plans. That will give local kids a chance to experience professional community theater, but it’s also a chance to rejuvenate an organization that has been faithful to its audiences for more than 50 years.
Matthews, the producer for DE Jr. is an elementary school teacher at Greensburg Elementary who accepted the TCP presidential “baton” from current past-president Amanda Gault.
Gault, co-director for DE Jr. is a history teacher at South Decatur, who maintains her lives her love of theater by sponsoring and directing the SDHS Theater Club and serving on the board for TCP.
Lincourt, co-director for DE Jr. is a transplant from Crown Point where she spent nearly her entire career teaching music and voice. She and husband Jeff purchased a home on Lake Santee for their retirement years, and saw the opportunity to lend their talents to their conjugal love of theater.
With years of experience working with children, all three are excited about the show.
TCP board members are trying to compile the organization’s 53rd season. That’s been challenging.
“It would be so great if we could announce a complete season,” Matthews said.
Since TCP made the purchase of their first official performance space, there’s been a pandemic.
Many theater organizations went permanently “dark,” while some were able to “hunker down and wait,” improvising (just like an actor) with online virtual performances that kept them in touch with their audiences.
But now that COVID-19 is nearly behind us, people are more conscious of how they spend their free time, and finding producers and directors for new shows is tough.
“But we are open to anything,” Lincourt said.
Spots for new directors and producers are available by reaching out to Tree County Players through their website at www.treecountyplayers.com/.
At that site can be found information on directing and producing new shows, including show proposal forms, audit forms and the history of TCP.
Tickets for TCP’s spring musical revue, “A Night of Stars” scheduled for May 19 and 20 at the TCP Playhouse, will be available soon on the TCP website.
