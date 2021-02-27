GREENSBURG – Auditions for Tree County Players’ next “virtual production” will be at 4:30 p.m. March 2 and 4 at the Tree County Players’ Playhouse at 634 W. Main. The production in process is “Book Trailers” and will stream in mid-April. The directors of the online presentation are retired educator Nancy Porter and Director of Adult Programming for the Decatur County-Greensburg Public Library Lori Durbin.
Four youthful (20 or under) male actors are needed for production of two separate trailers. The perfect cast members should have loud, clear voices, be able to memorize lines, have confident stage manners, possess characterization skills with good comedic timing, and be coachable, willing to listen and work with a director.
This latest undertaking of the 50 year-old theater group is an interesting project for many reasons, only a few of them being that the finished product will not be a live performance, nor will it involve the many hours of rehearsal usually associated with presenting a play.
And as for opening night stage jitters?
“There will actually be two mini-plays for men and two for women, and the text will be synopses of books for young adults,” Porter said. “It’s a way to continue with performances during COVID 19 restrictions and a way to promote young adult books with young adult actors.”
“Guys Write for Guys Read is by Jon Scieska and is a book of authors writing about being boys,” Porter said. “We are doing excerpts of Bombs and Girls by Jerry Spinelli and GUYifesto: Who we are by Darren Shan. Bombs and Girls will need two boys, ages 9-12 approximately or grades 4-6 for the parts of Billy and Phillip, and GUYifesto will require two male actors as well.”
Both pieces are light comedy and stories about “being boys and growing up.”
The duo of Porter and Durbin have secured licensing for the male plays thus far, but are still working on the two female book trailers.
“The hard part of this is getting the rights to the material to record as part of a streaming production, so we’re probably going to resort to trailers of books that are already in the public domain for the girls shows, so we’ll announce that later,” Porter explained.
Time commitment and rehearsals will be minimal compared to a full play production. There will be 2-3 rehearsals, more if needed. The actors will need to work at home memorizing and polishing the part, showing up for rehearsals prepared to act. The final piece is the day of the videotaping.
“TCP is just very excited to be promoting youth performances, and this fits the bill. Hopefully these will carry us to when we can have live performances again,” Porter said. “It’s great that we’re partnering with the library to promote young folks reading, and I’m frankly excited to be working with Lori Durbin. She has a great way of working with kids. I think she’s a very talented lady.”
If interested, contact Nancy Porter 812-569-7806 or Lori Durbin 812-614-2202. Script requests can be sent to tcpsecretary@etczone.com.
